TROY — Terri Jo Oaks, age 59, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. She was born on October 17, 1959 in Piqua Ohio to the late Jerry and Delmajean (Davis) Oaks Sr.

Terri is survived by her spouse: LeAnn Bradley; brother: Jerry (Lista) Oaks Jr. of West Milton; sister: Bobbi Weisenbarger of Troy; nieces and nephews: Ray (Charity) Weisenbarger, Arthur (Lauren) Weisenbarger, MaryJo (Brent) Leonard, Hannah Oaks, Lizzie Oaks, Abby Oaks and Andrew Oaks; and six great nieces and nephews.

Terri was a graduate of Milton Union High School. She worked at Riverside and RT Industries in Troy. Terri loved to play games and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Pastor Arthur Weisenbarger officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Monday at the funeral home.

