UNION — Terry Lee Elleman, age 72, of Union, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at . He was born March 8, 1947 to the late Donald & Treva (Serber) Elleman in Piqua, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Elleman. He will be missed and remembered by his loving son Brian (Faith) Elleman of Lebanon; grandchildren Grace Elizabeth Elleman and Isaac Weston Elleman of Lebanon, and sister Ann Saul of West Milton. Terry was a 1965 Milton-Union High School graduate and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in Intelligence as a Morse Code Operator in Operation Blue Book. He retired from Dayton Tool & Die and was a member of the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596 F&AM. He collected Indian Artifacts and was a member of the Archaeological Society of Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM. A time of gathering will follow next door at the Hale House. Memorial contributions may be made to The Archaeological Society of Ohio, 1166 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Suite 269, Fairborn, OH 45324. Online memories of Terry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com