Terry Lee Young
1943 - 2020
RUSSIA — Terry Lee Young, age 76, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Lima Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Mildred (Green) Young. He married Evelyn "Margie" Marchal in 1965, and she survives. He is also survived by children, Kerry and Kathy Marchal, Versailles, Tereasa Young, Sidney, Steve and Barb Young, Russia, Evelyn "Midge" Young, Piqua, Terry and Sarah Young, Russia; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sister, Jackie and Bill Gardner, Larry and Jane Young, George Young, Gary and Marie Young. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Goldie Shaffer, Beryl Hoggatt, Kenneth Young and Orey Young. Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in Troy Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons - Russia - Russia
555 South Liberty Street
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April 30, 2020
Terry was a good man, he will be sadly missed
Robert Alexander
Friend
April 30, 2020
Steve and Barb and the Young family, please accept my sincere sympathy for your great loss.


Kay Wendeln
Friend
April 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Dad passing Steve. What a good man who I considered my friend. I will miss him. May he rest in peace.
John Grogean
Friend
April 29, 2020
I only worked with Terry for a year or so, but we had alot of laughs. He was a funny, sarcastic but genuine guy. He will be missed by so many. My condolences to his entire family and friends.
Kendra Anthony
Coworker
April 28, 2020
LOVE YOU WILL MISS YOU. SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS THE YOUNG FAMILY
Gloria May
April 28, 2020
What can be said about a man so great as Terry Young? He would do anything to help family, friends and even a stranger and he was the type of guy who could do anything! I had the pleasure of knowing him for 30 yrs. or more and really enjoyed all the family get togethers including the annual August family reunion/volleyball games. I was there when Terry and Margie renewed their vows on their 25th Wedding Anniversary. His love for family and life was very much a part of him. These are the things I will remember most about him but certainly you cannot cover a lifetime of smiles and joy from a legacy of the true man he was in a paragraph. Sending love, prayers and hugs out to his family.
Jim Sander
Friend
April 27, 2020
So Sorry for your loss.
Viola Ault
April 27, 2020
Sending our most sincere sympathy to all of the family. My parents, Hank and Julia Sonderman, were neighbors with your dad and mom. Your dad helped them out on several occasions. They always enjoyed his friendship.
Virg and Lucy Fullenkamp
Neighbor
April 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of your Dad's passing, Steve.
Charles Voisard
April 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences are being sent to you all for your loss. Rest in oeace Terry.
Joe and Niki Shefbuch
Friend
April 27, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss prayers for you all
Kathy Burns
Friend
April 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Terry's family and friends. God be with you
Twila Blowers
Friend
April 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, prayers of comfort to Margie and the family
Diane Booher
Friend
April 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dads passing!! May God bless Terry and grant him eternal rest. May God bless your whole family!! We will pray for him. With sympathy, Dan and Sally Monnin
Dan Monnin
Friend
April 27, 2020
TJ & Sarah all my thoughts and prayers are with you if you need anything just call.
To the rest of this loving caring mans famile you all have our prayers.
Jamie Younce
Family
April 27, 2020
Always appreciated Terry driving to Minster and spending time with my Mother and Margie.
Want to send a note directly to you Margie or talk to you by phone Please forward your address to me.
It is so hard to lose the love of your life. Please accept my sympathy. Looking forward to chatting with you. Mary
Mary Stueve
Friend
April 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. Love you Miranda!
Crystal Moreland
Friend
April 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss TJ
Kelly Stahl
Friend
April 27, 2020
What a wonderful man. Always made me feel like part of the family. Ill never forget our cruise trip together with you all or all of the times you guys took me to the amvets and all our times together. I love each and every one of you. Gonna miss you Terry. So sorry for this loss. My thoughts are with you and prayers sent up.
Tena Black (Leichty)
Friend
April 27, 2020
My heartfelt prayers are with all of you during this most saddest of times. Margie hes in your heart forever. Hugs and Love
Joanie Beam
Friend
April 27, 2020
Keeping you and the family in our prayers. May Gods love comfort you through this tough time in your life.
Ronnie & Lori Young
Family
April 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss Margie,prayers for the whole family in this time of need. RIP Terry
Deb Henning
April 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Terry's passing. You have a sincere sympathy.
Cynthia Grogean
April 26, 2020
Sincere condolences to Marge and family. Hugs and prayers to help you through this difficult time.
Joe & Carroll Bertke
Friend
April 26, 2020
Condolences to the family. I have known Terry for about 15 years. Always friendly, and a real pleasure to be acquainted with him.
Albert Sonderman
Friend
April 26, 2020
Hugs and Prayers to Margie and Young family. Terry was one of a kind and will miss seeing him around!
Dina and Jim Marchal
Friend
