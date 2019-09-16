PLEASANT HILL — Thelma A. Leonard, Age 83, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born August 23, 1936, in Miami County, Ohio, to her parents Ralph & Edythe (Cook) Trost.

She graduated from Newton High School class of 1954.

On September 4, 1954, she married Wayne E. Leonard.

Thelma worked as a bank manager at Fifth Third Bank in Pleasant Hill and worked as a waitress at Joyland Restaurant.

She was a long time member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren.

She liked to watch the Reds and loved traveling with Wayne to hit 48 states.

Thelma will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 65 years Wayne Leonard; son Ted Leonard of Covington; daughters and son-in-law Diane Wackler of Covington, Debra & Tony Hines of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Chad Leonard, Nathan Hines, Heather Usserman, Chelsea Wackler, Ryan Hines; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Carl Trost, Margaret Null, Jean Trost, Allen Trost. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, September 19, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Nick Beam will officiate with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren or Pleasant Hill History Center. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com