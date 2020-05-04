PIQUA — Thelma "Maisie" Donnelly, 101, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence in Piqua. Maisie was born on June 16, 1918 in Dayton. She was the daughter of Craig and Ethel (Iman) Carson. Maisie was raised in various towns until her family settled in Piqua. She graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1936. After graduation, she worked for a department store in Dayton. It was there that she met and married George Edward Donnelly. The couple made their home in Brooklyn, New York before settling in Westbury, New York. Maisie loved to entertain, collect recipes, play scrabble, solve crossword puzzles, and reading. She was a devoted member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Maisie loved her family and enjoyed their visits. Maisie is survived by her daughters, Patty (Mike) Worthington, and Nancy Donnelly; her deeply loved granddaughter, Kathleen (Brent) Niegocki; special grandson, Brian (Jen) Menke; three great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Bee Donnelly; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter and son-in-law Mary Kay and John Niegocki; brother, Roy, and several nephews and a niece. A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The family requests that no flowers be sent; in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua OH 45356, or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.