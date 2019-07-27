CONOVER — Theresa "Terri" Ann Hendricks, 61, of Conover, passed away at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born July 23, 1958 in Troy to the late Richard Ralston.

She married Randy C. Hendricks in August of 1996 in Conover, and he survives.

Other survivors include one son, Josh (Ashlee) Lowe of Troy; four grandchildren, Skyler, Haylee, Leeann, and Kenslee, all at home; and two sisters, and Kristine (Mark) Gunston and Bobbie Ralston.

Terri was a graduate of Troy High School. She returned as a valued employee of the Troy City School District; where she held many jobs including bus driver, lunch line worker, and during summer months' school grounds crew member. After retiring from Troy Schools, Terri went on to hold multiple titles as an employee for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

She was also the Canteen Manager for the VFW of Troy and later the leader of the Lady Auxiliary of the Piqua VFW.

She loved to bowl with friends, spend time with her grandchildren, and loved to travel; especially to the ocean.

A service to honor her life will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.