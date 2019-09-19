DAYTON — Thomas Brian Emrick, age 71, of Dayton, passed away at 12:50 A.M. Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital, Dayton, OH.

He was born July 12, 1948 in Piqua, OH to the late Jesse P. and Katherine (Cockrell) Emrick.

He is survived by two sons: Brian Emrick, Piqua, OH, John (Tawnya) Emrick, Piqua, OH; two brothers: Larry Emrick, Greenville, OH, Doug (Sharon) Emrick, Sidney, OH, one sister: Bonnie (Marshall) Poling, Piqua, OH; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother: Roger Emrick and one son: Nicholas Emrick.

Thomas loved fishing and camping. He was a Truck Driver for Central Transport, where he retired after 25 years.

Thomas proudly served his Country in the United States Army.

A graveside service will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.