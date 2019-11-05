PIQUA — Thomas C. Byer, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 1:37 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born May 25, 1945 to the late Chester and Ethel (Meranda) Byer. He married Susan K. Kemerley August 3, 1968 in Wilmington, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Byer of Springboro, Christina (Nathan) Nishiki of Toledo; and two grandchildren, Paige and Shelby Bickle. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Ceylor.

Mr. Byer was a graduate of Riverside High School, DeGraff, obtained his Bachelors Degree in Education from Wilmington College and earned his Masters Degree from Miami University, Oxford.

His devoted teaching career began in 1968 with the Brunswick School District until he accepted a position with the Piqua City School District which would span thirty years until his retirement in 2000 when he accepted an offer to teach at Lehman Catholic High School until 2004.

He enjoyed Genealogy having been a member of the Ohio Genealogical Association. Additionally, he loved being with his family, traveling, camping, fishing and woodworking. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A time to honor his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Quincy with Rev. Ryan Shellabarger officiating. Services are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua, OH 45356 in his memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.