MEDWAY — Thomas E. Anderson 87, of Medway, Ohio was received into the arms of his beloved, Jesus on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family & ever faithful beloved dog, Andy. He was born December 7, 1932 in Tipp City, Ohio the son of the late Calvin & Sarah (Comer) Anderson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict & served in Japan as a radio communications specialist. Tom retired from Chrysler Corp. after 30 years of service, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a long time member of the Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida and a current member of the Medway Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Rebecca (Fred) Laplant, Julie (Jon) Kubler, Cara (Sherwin) De La Cruz, Scott (Stacey) Anderson, Georgia Anderson, seven grandchildren, Logan & Josh Laplant, Stacie Brown, Lindsey (David) Fouser, Alex Herzog, Haley (Kyle) Algers, Seth Anderson; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Charlie) Phipps; sister-in-law, Margie Anderson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Bernice and a son, Mack; a brother, Donald Anderson. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday June 1, 2020 at the Medway Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.