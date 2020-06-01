Thomas E. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDWAY — Thomas E. Anderson 87, of Medway, Ohio was received into the arms of his beloved, Jesus on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family & ever faithful beloved dog, Andy. He was born December 7, 1932 in Tipp City, Ohio the son of the late Calvin & Sarah (Comer) Anderson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict & served in Japan as a radio communications specialist. Tom retired from Chrysler Corp. after 30 years of service, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a long time member of the Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida and a current member of the Medway Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Rebecca (Fred) Laplant, Julie (Jon) Kubler, Cara (Sherwin) De La Cruz, Scott (Stacey) Anderson, Georgia Anderson, seven grandchildren, Logan & Josh Laplant, Stacie Brown, Lindsey (David) Fouser, Alex Herzog, Haley (Kyle) Algers, Seth Anderson; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Charlie) Phipps; sister-in-law, Margie Anderson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Bernice and a son, Mack; a brother, Donald Anderson. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday June 1, 2020 at the Medway Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved