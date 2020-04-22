TROY — Thomas E. Hennessey, Jr., age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on March 27, 2020 at Elmcroft of Washington Township.

He was born on February 24, 1932 in Troy, OH to the late Thomas Edward Sr. and Alice (Widener) Hennessey.

Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years: Virginia (Ginny Rust) Hennessey; daughter: Michelle (Steve) Barnhart of Centerville, OH; and grandsons Colin Barnhart and Conner Thomas Barnhart.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother: Richard W. Hennessey.

Tom was a 1950 graduate of Troy High School. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy. He was retired from the Troy Post Office after 37 years of service.

Tom was a member of the Troy Elks, where he served as Exalted Ruler in the early 1960's. He enjoyed baseball, having played while in high school and he passed that interest to his daughter and his grandchildren. He was a faithful Reds fan.

Tom had several poodles who he treasured over the last 40 years. Walking his dogs and the companionship they brought him over the years were a huge source of enjoyment.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Hospice of the Miami Valley.

