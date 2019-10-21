TROY — Thomas F. Moler, 51, of Troy, died at 3:32 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 5, 1968 in Troy to the late Floyd R. and Shirley A. (Siler) Moler.

He married Tammy Roberts October 14, 1995 in Troy, and she survives.

Other survivors include five sisters, Mary Sue (late Ted) Mills of Troy, Karen (Don) Church of Troy, Robin (Steve) Coleman of Bradford, Teresa (Eric) Duncan of Troy, Kelly (Tim) Larger of Piqua; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his beloved dog, Chewy.

Mr. Moler was a 1986 graduate of Troy High School.

He worked for many years as a carpenter. He enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets.

Tom was a collector of eclectic things. He was an accomplished golfer and tennis player. He was known as an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, boating, and camping.

He was rarely ever seen without one of his dogs with him.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 25 N. Mulberry St., Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., Camp Courageous, 550 Summit Ave., Troy, OH 45373.

