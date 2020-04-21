OCALA, Fla, — Thomas Harley Schisler, age 83, of Ocala, FL passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1936 in Troy, OH to the late Harley and Bessie (Battson) Schisler.

He was married to Mary F. Puthoff for 49 years and she preceded him in death.

Tom is survived by his second wife: Phuong Tram Doan; two children: Betty (Malcolm) Pagels and son: Thomas H. Schisler II; two sisters: Beverly Stumpff and Martha Skinner and four grandchildren: Ryan, Alicia, Zack and Katlyne Pagels.

Tom was a member of the Maricamp Road Church of Christ in Ocala, FL. He retired from Marion County, FL Fleet Management as a brake technician.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.