TROY — Thomas L. Bradley, age 85, formerly of Tuscarawas, Ohio and more recently of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Tom was born, on November 18, 1934 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to the late Howard Glenn and Alice Melvadean (Ferrell) Bradley.

He was married to Dorothy Mae (McPeek) Bradley, who preceded him in death on December 20, 2008.

Tom is survived by his loving family. Children: Pamela (Jerry) Putnam of Troy, Cindy Hill of Bellefontaine, and Lauree (Daniel) Simes of Troy; sister: Shirley Ann Copeland of New Jersey; grandchildren: Sonia Bradley (Leo) Gleason, Nicole (Adam) McGhee, Jordan Hill, Lucas Hill and many great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Bob (Vicki) McPeek, Dave (Jodi) McPeek, and Doug (Cathy) McPeek; step grandchildren: Valerie, Dustin, Dave Jr., Jim, Mike, Tiffany, Josh, Jenna, Kayla and Alyce and many step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Tom was preceded in death by stepson: Todd McPeek and brother-in-law: Darryl Copeland Sr.

Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia, OH for many years where he served as former deacon and church bus driver. He retired from Empire Detroit Steel in Dover, Ohio.

Tom, a decorated US Army veteran, served his country for nearly 35 years:

4 years in Germany, 20 years in the Army Reserve, and 10 years in the Army National Guard where he retired as a Staff Sergeant. He was a licensed Morse Code Operator. From 1990-91, Tom was deployed to Operation Desert Shield-Storm.

Tom was a man of faith and dearly loved his family. He enjoyed watching his grandkids at their sporting events and The Buckeyes.

Tom's family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home at 555 N. Market St. Troy, Ohio 45373. Pastor Todd Gopp, of First Baptist Church New Phila, will officiate the 3:30PM service. The celebration of Tom's life will conclude with military funeral honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

at: www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Condolences may be expressed at: www.bairdfuneralhome.com