PIQUA — Thomas L. Metz, 73, of Piqua passed away at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1946 in Piqua to the late Paul L. and Mary (Boylan) Metz. He married Nancy (May) on July 1, 2012 in Piqua at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and she survives. Other survivors include Nancy's two sons, Matthew (Brett) Brumbaugh M.D. of Barrington, Rhode Island, Kevin (Jessica) Brumbaugh of Cygnet; six grandchildren, Sam, Taylor, Sidney, Elijah, Kathleen, and Griffin; his uncle, Tom Boylan for whom he was named after; and his first cousins Doug Erhardt and Susan Mclain. Mr. Metz was a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1964 and went on to study business at Miami University and received his Associates Degree from Edison State Community College in Business Administration. Tom was the owner and manager of Terry's Cafeteria for 17 years and before that had worked as a Sales Representative for Val Decker Meat Packaging. Tom was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. When he was a boy, Tom's favorite things included Hopalong Cassidy, Fountain Park, his bicycle, his Grandma Boylan's cookies, and Sander's Dairy. During his life Tom was involved with the Piqua YMCA and the Western trip. The Big Brothers/Big Sisters Organization was important to him and he remained close to his Little Brother Dean Howe. Being a Hospice volunteer was also important to Tom. He was a very proud Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict, and he especially enjoyed being in the Veterans' group which honored Hospice patients who had served in the military with a "pinning" ceremony, which he received as well, before his death. Tom had been an avid golfer and bowler, and followed the Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and Notre Dame football. Reading mysteries, especially when Sherlock Holmes was involved, was a favorite pastime. Most important to Tom was family. He loved his sons and grandchildren who called him Grandpa Tom. They looked forward to things he said or did that amused them. Tom especially enjoyed going to their school and athletic events, and 4-H sheep showings. He will be missed by his wife, his sons and their families, and his many other relatives and friends. A service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Allen and Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may me made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, 22 S. Jefferson St., Dayton OH 45402, or to Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Ct., Enon OH 45323. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.