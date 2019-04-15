TIPP CITY — Thomas "Tommy" Might, of Tipp City, OH passed away at the age of 55 after a yearlong illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Joann (Waggoner) Might and br

other George Jr. Tom is survived by his long time friend, companion and loving husband of 35 years, Tom Richardson and step-daughter,Julie (Jim) Medley, Santa Maria, CA. In addition, he is survived by brother, Charles (Jodi) Might, Union, OH, sister, Stephanie (Robert) Bechtel, Dayton, OH and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Tommy also leaves a host of friends who will miss his warm smile and good nature.

Tommy was the owner of TNT Abstract,LLC., established in 2008 and had previously worked for First Title in Troy, OH. He had over 25 years of experience in the commercial and residential property and land title business and served many surrounding counties. Tommy loved traveling to faraway sunny beaches, farmers markets and his 1966 Rambler American convertible.

As he wished, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Tommy will be interred at a later date at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Dayton, OH.