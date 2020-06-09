CRIDERSVILLE — Thomas R. Hirt, age 85 of Cridersville and formerly of Uniopolis, passed at 7:25 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence in Cridersville. He was the last of 4 children, who passed within the last 12 months, Dave, Betty, and Marilyn. Tom was born January 7, 1935 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Raymond and Helen Spencer Hirt. On January 28, 1956 he married Christine M. Snider who passed on December 29, 2013.

Mr. Hirt retired in 1995 as a supervisor with Conrail. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post and a life member of the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

He is survived by 2 sons - Thomas E. (Lura J.) Hirt of Lima; Larry C. (Nancy J.) Hirt of Wapakoneta; a daughter - Kathryn Koenig; 7 grandchildren - Dustin, Krista, Sarah, Jennifer, Bronson, Douglas, Keegan; 4 great grandchildren - Nova, Nevin, Lanei, and Kemper.

Also surviving are 2 special friends who he enjoyed spending time with - Mary Schumann and Lou Marker.

He was preceded in death by a son - Russell W. Hirt who passed October 11, 2016.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta where military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 West Pearl Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.