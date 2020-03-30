PIQUA — Timothy M. Callebs, age 74, of Piqua, OH passed away at 8:51 AM on Friday March 27,2020.

He was born in Piqua on May 1, 1945 to Sie Callebs, Piqua, OH and to the late June (Lyman) Callebs.

On April 27, 1968 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, he married Sandra L. Glenn. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2005.

On June 26, 2008 at Pleasant View Valley Church, Gettysburg, he married Kaye Fyffe and she survives.

Timothy is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Timothy and Kelli Callebs, II, Ft. Wayne, IN; one daughter and son-in-law: Tracy and Brandon Hidekamp, Missouri City, TX; one step son and daughter-in-law: Quintin and Denise Fyffe, Greenville, OH; one step daughter: Tanna and James Cornett, Greenville, OH; one sister: Connie Manning, Piqua, OH; four grandchildren: Corbin Nill, Caden Hidekamp, Caleb Nill, and Henley Callebs; many nieces and nephews

Timothy graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1963. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Timothy graduated from Miami Jacobs College in 1976 and then he received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Management in 1979. He retired from General Motors in 1999. Timothy was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Piqua, OH and a member of Piqua American Veterans #72. He was an animal lover, avid golfer, and sports fan. Timothy especially loved the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals.

A private service will be held at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Chaplin Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH with full military honors presented by Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. A celebration of Timothy's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Miami Valley Chapter, 3797 Summit Glen Drive, Suite G100, Dayton, OH 45449.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.melcher-sowers.com" www.melcher-sowers.com.