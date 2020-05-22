PLESANT HILL — Tony Blundell, age 61, of Pleasant Hill passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born March 12, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Harvey & Lucille (Bradshaw) Blundell. He graduated from Newton High School class of 1977. On December 11, 1982, he married Tamara Lynn Jackson in Pleasant Hill, and together they shared a life for 37 years. Tony was a member of the Christian Life Center and was a former deacon and Men's Promise Keeper leader at Faith Memorial Church in Sandusky. He loved basketball and was a UK Wildcats and OSU Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with numbers. But mostly, he loved spending time with his family and grandson Cole. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Tammy Blundell; children Magan Grice of Laura, Kyle & Abbey Blundell of Troy, Chelsea Blundell of Troy; grandson Cole Grice; brothers Tim Blundell of New Lebanon, Allen & Kim Blundell of Middletown. He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents Carrie & Ernest Bailey; brother Gary Blundell. Private family services will be held with interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.