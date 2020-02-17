PIQUA — Tony L. Riffell, 73 of Piqua passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday February 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 14, 1946 in Troy to the late Joseph Riffell and Faye (Stoltz) Shrader.

He married Tamara "Tamie" Wright in Piqua July 11, 2007, and she survives.

Other survivors include two children, Maria Richardson, Anthony (Danielle) Riffell all of Troy; step-children, Joshua Dorsey of Moore, Oklahoma, Katie Dorsey of Fontana, California; two grandchildren, Ronan Duff, Ava Riffell; a sister, Janet Wintrow of Troy; his mother-in-law, Anne Wright of Fort Collins, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Deb (Russ) Hulting of Loveland, Colorado, Jackie (Charley Teasley) Zanfirov of Mechanicsburg, Carole (Dale) Saindon of Wellington, Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Pat) Wright of Lakeville, Minnesota.

Tony was also blessed to have a good friend as close as family, Aimee Hickey, and his beloved companion Tigger.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Riffell, three brothers and two sisters.

Tony was a 1964 graduate of Troy High School, and a U.S. Army Veteran serving as a combat photographer during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a photographer after the service at Hobart for 27 years.

Tony was an associate member of the VFW Post 4874 in Piqua, and loved to go camping and fishing, while taking photos every step of the way. He had a great sense of humor, and was always fond of a delicious meal.

A service to honor his life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. A private graveside service will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.