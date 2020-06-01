Traci Lynn Wright Sizemore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Traci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TROY — Traci Lynn Wright Sizemore, age 52 of Troy, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born August 28, 1967 in Troy the late Robert Fair and Sandra (Evans) Fair, who resides in Troy. Along with her mother, Traci is survived by her husband Brian Sizemore, who she married July 21, 2019; daughters Brittany Wright and Lindsey Wright, both of Troy; grandchildren Kaydence, Nylah, Aunestie, Brooklynn, and Kylin; sister Ronda Boomershine (Damon) of Englewood; two brothers: Shane Fair of Piqua and David Eicks of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Fair on December 11, 2011 and her sister Robin Fair on March 6, 2017. Traci was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and served as a Merchant Marine. She found the Lord, and was a member of Troy First Church of God. Traci loved her grandkids, traveling, going to the beach, and gambling. She worked for StoneMor Partners out of Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-2:00PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved