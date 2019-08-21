PIQUA — Travis Holler, 32, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2019, at .

He was born on Aug. 5, 1987.

Survivors include his mother, Angela Hilleary and her partner William Blevins; two loving brothers, Tyler and Todd Holler; grandparents, Max and June Hilleary; grandmother, Nancy Holler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by father, Steven "EJ" Holler; and grandfather, James Holler.

A memorial service with Pastor Scott Stremmel will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Madison Avenue First Church of God, 922 Madison Ave., Piqua.