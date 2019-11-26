LUDLOW FALLS — Treva A. Gilbert, age 91 of Ludlow Falls, OH passed away Monday November 18, 2019 at SpringMeade Nursing Home in Tipp City.

She was born August 14, 1928 in West Carrollton, OH to the late Noah Bell and Stella {Myers} Coble.

Treva is preceded in death by her husband Paul M. Gilbert, siblings; Dorothy Carnes, William Bell and Martha Stoler. She is Survived by daughter, Sharon (Gary) Booher, Mt. Serling, KY, son, Dennis Gilbert, Tipp City, OH, grandchildren, Brandi (Joshua) Dragoo, Erica (Jacob) Szeluga and 2 great grandchildren Caroline Dragoo and Connor Szeluga.

She was a 1947 graduate of Newton High School and a member and Deaconess of First United Church of Christ in Troy, OH for more than 60 years.

A celebration of Treva's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373. Lauren Allen officiating. Visitation 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Treva's name to First United Church of Christ or Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be expressed; www.fringsandbayliff.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.