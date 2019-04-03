GREENVILLE — Treva Jeanette Schilling Sander, 99, passed away at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio, on April 2, 2019. She was born in Willowdell, Ohio on April 7, 1919, to the late Edward and Emma Trittschuh Schilling.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Sander Finkam and Nancy Sander Dickerson; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Goddard Sander; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo E. Sander; her son, Dr. Edward L. (Marilyn) Sander; sons-in law, David R. (Jeanette) Finkam, and Thomas V. (Nancy) Dickerson; brothers, Robert, Herman, George, Lewis, and Edward Schilling; sisters, Marie Pequignot, Evelyn Matthews, Dorothy Oliver, Neva Hackelton (her twin), Marlene Bigham, and Carolyn Pape.

Treva graduated from Versailles High School in 1937, where she played basketball and was May Day Queen. She and her husband lived in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, for many years, where they were charter members of the Pleasant Hill Civic League.

She enjoyed working with kids as a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a beautiful seamstress and later in life, learned and loved painting pictures with oils. She and her husband enjoyed fishing, playing cards, gardening, making crafts and she was always considered to be a wonderful cook.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 North Broadway, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery of Greenville. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Treva to The Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville, Ohio and/or The State of the Heart Hospice Care of Darke County, Ohio.

