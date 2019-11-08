TROY — Treva Trittschuh Heft, age 94, of Troy, formerly of Ansonia, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Brookdale of Troy.

She was born on August 23, 1925 in Darke County to the late Willie and Arietta (Nottingham) Trittschuh.

Treva is survived by daughter: Pamela Heft of Troy; son: John D. Heft of Troy; two granddaughters: Ann Bodiker of Dayton and Heather Heft of Grove City; three great grandsons: Nathaniel, Gabriel and Tyler; brother: Lester (Sharon) Trittschuh of West Milton; and three sisters: Carolyn Sue (David) Engle of Piqua, Ruby Peeples of Piqua and Peggy (Tom) Hill of Versailles; sisters-in-laws: Phyllis Trittschuh of Greenville and Marie Trittschuh of Vandalia many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands: Lowell Hittle and John F. Heft; one daughter: Lana Hittle Bodiker; one granddaughter: Brittany Heft; two brothers: Carl and Paul Trittschuh; three sisters: Helen Kay Dancer, Delores Karns Blake and Patty Cox; Leah Hittle Trittschuh; and her loyal canine companion Omega "Meggie"

Treva was a 1944 graduate of Versailles High School.

She worked as a clerk stenographer at the veteran's administration in Dayton. She was self-employed as a seamstress, while raising a family and later worked as a salesclerk in the office supply business in Greenville for 22 years.

Treva appreciated her kind and caring neighbors over the years.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy.

Funeral service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Heckaman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles. Friends may call from 12-1PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 110 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Brookdale Hospice, 2621 Dryden Road, Suite 204, Moraine, Ohio 45409.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.