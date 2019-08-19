PIQUA — Trevor Aaron Griffieth, age 18, of Piqua, OH passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on March 11, 2001 in Centerville, OH to Kathy and Todd Griffieth, who survive.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Griffieth, maternal grandfather, Claude Begin and his cousin Jakob Troy.

Trevor was a 2019 graduate of Troy High School with plans to study Biomedical Physics at Purdue, Fort Wayne this fall.

He was an avid weightlifter, loved to mix music for his sound cloud and making people laugh. His smile was infectious. Trevor was quiet, yet approachable, sensitive and loved technology. He spent free time playing video games, working out with friends and in his early years tracking the weather.

He was our meteorologist from an early age and spent countless hours tracking storms, writing weather reports and reading said reports to anyone who would listen.

Trevor will be deeply missed by his parents, Kathy and Todd. His sister, Kyrianne and boyfriend, Peter Sheehan; grandmother, Benita Griffieth; nana, Gloria Begin; aunts: Nicole (Andy) Troy, Meredith (Tracy) Owens, Tara (Stan) Hartke, Tracy (Kevin) Richey; uncles: Timothy (Lane) Peclat-Begin, Christopher (Mara) Begin, Andrew (Diana) Begin, and Timothy Griffieth; cousins: Amanda and Lucas Peclat-Begin, Elijah, Josiah and Annelise Begin, Samantha, Megan and Alaina Troy, Jonathan Owens, and Daegon, Caelum, Declan and Emryn Begin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or the , 10200 Alliance Road, Suite 101, Cincinnati, OH 45242 in Trevor's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.