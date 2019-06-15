TROY — Truman Lee "Chick" Harrison, age 93, of Troy, OH passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at StoryPoint in Troy. He was born November 13, 1925 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Charles Harold and Virginia (Wilks) Harrison.

Truman is survived by a daughter Sharon (Raelan) Schweinefus of Mitchellville, Iowa; four grandchildren: Vanessa, Jennifer, Brian and Miranda; and one great grandchild: Quin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Billie P. Harrison; son Mark Aaron Harrison; and two brothers Thurman "Jim" Harrison and Charles "Chuck" Harrison.

Truman was a 1944 graduate of Portsmouth High School where he was a member of National Honor Society, member of First Baptist Church in Troy, worked at the Atomic Plant and retired from Miami Industries.

Private family services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.