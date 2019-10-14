TROY — Vally H. Meyer, age 86, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Clare Bridge of Troy.

She was born on October 18, 1932 in Germany to the late Johann and Walburga Ambros.

Vally is survived by her children: Gordon (Denise) Meyer of Dayton, OH and Deborah (Rick) Irons of Lake Junaluska, NC; siblings: Hans, Arthur, Reinhold, Helga and Theo, all of Germany; grandchildren: Courtney (Joe) Heuker of Troy, OH, Cheryl (John) Duell of Huber Heights, OH and Candace (Cliff) Kerr of Liberty Twp., OH; great grandchildren: A. J., Tyler, Allie, Liam, Ethan, Raegan, Jordan, Ashton, Zayne and Jayce; three step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and good friend: Denver McAllister of Troy, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings: Herbert and Walter.

Vally was a member of Mid-County Church of Christ in Troy, OH. She was Plant Manager at SEW Eurodrive in Troy, OH before retiring in 1997. Vally was involved in opening the Troy, OH plant, which was the first in the US, as well as other plants across the country. Her work, church and family were her life.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mid- County Church of Christ in Troy, OH with Minister Ralph Royce officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Drive, Ste. 350, Dayton, OH 45459 or , 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

