LAURA — Vance Alan Nelson, passed away at his home in Laura on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born September 6, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH.

He graduated in 1978 from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, CA and began his lifelong career in truck driving at age 18 in California. For the last 14 years he was employed by Kenan Advantage Group in Troy.

Vance's life was driving all over the United States and enjoying the changing scenery and meeting new drivers at all the terminals. He was a dedicated and skilled driver; he was especially proud of receiving an award for driving two million miles without an accident. He loved his family and friends and loved to get together with them.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Denver and Mary Riddle and John and Sallie Nelson, and by his uncle, Gene Egalite.

He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his mother and stepfather, Bonny and Vincent Valencia of Laughlin, Nevada; his father and stepmother ,Charles Vic and Nora Nelson of Oregonia,; his brother and sister, Douglas Nelson of Billings, MT and Carol Lynne Adams of Jackson, MI; his half-brothers, Victor Lee Nelson of Oregonia and Shawn Dale Nelson of Columbus, and his Aunt Carol Egaliite of Fairborn, as well as his nephews, cousins, friends and his truck driving family.

Memorial services are pending, and internment will be in the Riddle Family Cemetery in Rockcastle County, KY.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Online memories of Vance may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.