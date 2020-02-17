PIQUA — Vern H. "Bud" Nill, Jr., 80 of Piqua, passed away at 6:52 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice at Wayne Hospital, Greenville.

He was born February 1, 1939, in Greenville to the late Vern H. and Ruth L. (Leas) Sr.

He married Janice E. "Jane" Nill on June 24, 1962 in Piqua, she preceded him in death, August 22, 2019.

Other survivors include two sons, Bret (Xenia) Nill of Coco Beach, Florida, Bryan (Christine) Nill of Winter Haven, Florida; one daughter, Jaime (Ben) Stebbins of Greenville; nine grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Corbyn, Keegan, Logan, Isabelle, Brody, Cohen, and Claire; a sister, Jacqueline Meyer of Sun City West, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Hahn and Carol Felix.

Bud was a 1957 graduate of Piqua Central High School and following graduation worked in Tool and Die for the French Oil Mill Machinery Company over 30 years and then for Piqua Crane Pumps & Systems, from which he retired. His work ethic was unmatched and never missed a day of work.

He was a longtime member of Saint Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church and very active in the community as evidence through his involvement with the Piqua Jaycees, Piqua Moose Lodge, an honorary member of the Piqua Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Piqua Fish and Game Club.

Additionally, he was an avid water-skier and lifetime member of the Piqua Boat and Ski Club, and extremely proud to be the recipient of the Keys to the City of Piqua for his efforts in planning the 1995 Junior World Barefoot Tournament.

He loved to coach all of the sports his children and their friends participated in, and they remember his influence fondly to this day. Bud was an avid fisherman and truly loved spending time with his family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Family, friends and others whose lives Vern touched are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, to reminisce and celebrate a life well lived. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville OH 45331.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.