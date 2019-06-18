SIDNEY — Vickie L. Hooten, 62, of Sidney, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born May 8, 1957 in Piqua to the late Clara J. (Stewart) Watkins Kellerman and Edward Watkins.

Survivors include a son, Joshua Hooten of Sidney; her step-father, Gordon Kellerman of Sidney; and six siblings, Deborah L. (Joe) Powers of Greenville, Nancy L. (Thom) Nicholas of Louisville, Kentucky, Bryan C. (Misty) Kellerman of Phoenix, Arizona, Shawn S. Kellerman of Wapakoneta, James C. (Connie) Kellerman of Sidney and Dawn Lynn (Joe) Sherman of Piqua.

Vickie was a graduate of Sidney High School, worked at area factories and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her family and will be deeply missed.

A service to honor her life will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

