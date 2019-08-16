SIDNEY — Vincent P. Freisthler, 67, of Sidney Ohio, passed, peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Aug. 14, 2019.

He was born Aug. 9, 1952, the son of the late Eugene and Cecilia (Stricker) Freisthler. On Oct. 21, 1972, he was married to the former Sheila Erbaugh, who survives.

Vince was the proud father of two sons, Travis (Stephanie Weigel) Freisthler, of Sidney, and Gregory (Julia) Freisthler, of Raeford, North Carolina; and three daughters, Bridget (Karl Creek) Freisthler, of Hilliard, Ohio, Laura (Brian) Sowers, of Piqua, Ohio, and Sharon (Shaun) Brulport, of Troy, Ohio. He was Grandpa or Opa to nine grandsons, eight granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are siblings, Shirley (Rick) Cox, of Riverside California, William (Susan) Freisthler, of St. Henry, Ohio, John (Teresa) Freisthler, of Sidney, and Edward Freisthler, of Sidney.

Vince was a 1971 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, and had worked at the former Baumfolder Corporation and Walmart.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or the Lehman Catholic Scholarship Fund.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Freisthler family, in cooperation with Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

