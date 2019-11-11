TIPP CITY — Vinnie Whitman, age 93, of Tipp City, formerly of Pleasant Hill, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 10, 2019, at SpringMeade Health Center.

She was born on September 10, 1926, in Bethel Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late Robert & Nettie (Flory) Artz.

She married her loving husband, Raymond "Bud" Whitman on March 16, 1946, and they enjoyed 40 years together until his death in September 1986.

Also preceding her in death were her brothers Alvin, Marvin, Samuel, and Thomas Artz; sisters Thelma Hinkle, Ruby Tambling, Ina Davidson, Anna Hodge, Elizabeth Shellabarger, and Rachel Niswonger; son-in-law Tom Morgan.

She will be missed and remembered by her two children and their spouses John & Wanda Whitman and Sharon & Chuck Violette; grandchildren Shanda & Jim Rench, Travis & Renee Whitman, Jason & Hiedie Whitman, Josh Whitman, Aaron & Stephanie Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Nicole & BJ Adams; great grandchildren Ashby , Avery and Ayden Rench, Canaan, Isaiah, and Jordan Whitman, Cody, Alyssa, Clint & Hope, Blake, Job, and Jayce Morgan, Isaac, Isabelle, and Isla Adams; step great grandchildren Taylor, Austin, Hunter, and Addie Gibson; sister and brother-in-law Esther and Lowell Sinclair; sister-in-law Kay Artz; brother-in-law Don Shellabarger; many loving nieces and nephews.

Vinnie was a graduate of Bethel High School class of 1945 and worked in accounting at Aeroproducts in Vandalia after graduation.

She enjoyed most of all spending time with her family, reading her Bible, cooking, gardening, and taking long walks.

She was a member of the First Brethren Church in Pleasant Hill where she was baptized and served as a Sunday school teacher and leading children in singing for many years.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, November 14, at the First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Lynn Mercer will officiate with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Brethren Church. Arrangements in care of Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill.

