COVINGTON — Virginia C. Peters, age 93, of Covington, passed away at the home of her son Kraig & Mary E. Peters on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1927, to C.J. and Naomi May (Mohler) Flora. She married Kenneth E. Peters and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Peters; her parents C.J. Flora & Naomi Flora; brothers Ray Flora, Hubert Flora, Paul Flora; sisters Woneda Sink, Ann Bowman; half brothers C.J. Flora and Buford Flora; half sister Elda Flora.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children and their spouses, son Kent and wife Gail Peters of Greenville, daughter Kate Peters of Greensboro, North Carolina, son Kip and wife Dorcas Peters of Covington, daughter Kolleen Peters-Farnham of Greensboro, North Carolina son Keith and wife Becky Peters of Greenville, son Kraig and wife Mary Peters of Bradford; grandchildren Ian and Diane McAtee, Rachel and Jason Day, Katie and Chip Hartley, Michael and Jodie Peters, Joel and Susan Peters, Kally and Robert Diehl, Jennifer and Dan Schaible, Kody and Anndrea Peters, Christina and Cosmo Kramer, Kyle Peters, Karoline and Doyne Flory, Nicolas Peters, Carley Peters and Jesse Sealscott, Juliana Farnham, Elijah Peters; great-grandchildren Garrett and Lynn McAtee, Ryan McAtee, Ellie and Joshua Burns, Keagan Crosby, Seth and Rebecca McAtee, Hannah McKee, Renae Diehl, Layna Diehl, Molly Diehl, Nathanael Day, Liam Hartley, Sheldon Diehl, Logan Diehl, Zoe Day, Jesse Peters, Kari Diehl, Kendall Peters, Brianna Flory, Joshua Peters, Klint Peters, Alex Peters, Clayton Diehl, Lyra Sealscott, Cynthia Flory, Jordan Peters, Ariann Peters, Julie Diehl, Ava Flory, Aaron and Asher Diehl; half brothers Hollis & Wade Flora, half sisters Etta Garber, Mildred Denlinger, Thelma Garber, and Lucille Bussey.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:30 PM Sunday June 7, at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. A private graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Darke County or Friendship Community Church, Covington.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com