BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Virginia "Gina" Halladay, 80, of Burr Ridge, Illinois passed away on December 8, 2019.

Gina was born on November 5, 1939 to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Betty) Carver.

She was the loving wife of Eugene, dear mother of Jeffrey (Julia) Davis, Gretchen (David) Lamarche, Stuart (Cara) Halladay, Sarah Halladay, Matthew (Kara) Davis, the late Elizabeth (Betsy) Davis and was grandmother to seven grandchildren. Gina was a sister to David (the late Anne) Carver and Celia (Larry) Besselman.

She graduated from Troy High School in 1957 and attended Denison University.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Nativity, 275 S. Richmond Ave. & 55th St. in Clarendon Hills, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gina's name can be made to the Altar Guild of CHN or the Wellness House of Hinsdale at www.wellnesshouse.org.