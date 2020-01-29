TROY — Virginia Hissong, age 91, of Troy, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Virginia was born on July 18, 1928 in Miami County to the late Robert and Helen (Curtis) Denison.

Virginia is survived by children: Michael E (Sue) Hissong of Bradford; Larry W. (Cindy) Hissong of Ord, Nebraska; and Janie (Patrick) Hainline of Zanesville; brother: Robert (Toshie) Denison of Byron, Georgia; 8 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband: Harvey J. Hissong; brother Clifford Denison; and sister Dolores Watson.

Virginia was a graduate of Staunton High School She retired from Stouder Memorial Hospital and also had worked at J.C. Penney in Troy and the Bill Rice Ranch in Murfreesboro, TN.

Virginia was a member of Troy Baptist Temple.

Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Friends may call from 10-12 on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E Staunton Rd, Troy, OH 45373, Bill Rice Camp, 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 or Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

