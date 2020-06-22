Virginia McMillian
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Virginia McMillian, age 84, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:33 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center, Piqua, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Piqua United Pentecostal Church. The family will receive friends 4:30-6:30 PM on Monday at Piqua United Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved