PIQUA — Virginia McMillian, age 84, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:33 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center, Piqua, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Piqua United Pentecostal Church. The family will receive friends 4:30-6:30 PM on Monday at Piqua United Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.