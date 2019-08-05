PIQUA — Virginia "Ginny" Potter, 91, of Piqua, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born January 12, 1928 in Columbus to the late Virgil and Mary Louise (Levering) Coyne.

She married Robert E. Potter June 19, 1965 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include a brother, Sterkel (Arlene) Coyne of Piqua; a niece, Kimberly Cox, a special niece, Kristina (Michael) Ivanowicz, and their children, Katrina Mickelson, Brandon Ivanowicz, Haines Ivanowicz, and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Potter.

Mrs. Potter was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Edison State College and Wright State University. She retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a Chief Operator. She was a devout member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church. Additionally, she was an active member of the Piqua YWCA, Altrusa Club, Four Season Garden Club, Piqua Players, Piqua Art Guild and Telephone Pioneers of Ohio. She loved her husband, gardening, cooking and crafts.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Her family extends their appreciation to the Staff and Residents of Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.