KENNESAW, Ga. — W. Dale Kinnison, Age 88, of Kennesaw, Georgia formerly of Tipp City passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born March 5, 1931 in Tipp City, Ohio to the late Wilbert Dale Kinnison Sr. and Maude [Wright] Kinnison.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brothers LeRoy, Nelson, Dewaine, George, and sister Ruth Maxine Kinnison. He is survived by daughter Brenda Braun, Rancho Mirage, CA, sons Phillip Kinnison, Delaware, OH, Timothy Kinnison, Kennesaw, GA, and Thomas Kinnison, Kalamazoo, MI, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oglethorpe, GA, and served as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church Tipp City. Dale served on the Tipp City Council, Charter Commission, and presided as the Mayor of Tipp City.

Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with funeral at 1:00 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.fringsandbayliff.com.