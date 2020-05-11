TROY — Wilber W. "Bill" Morehead, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home, Troy, OH. Born April 7, 1920 Bill had just celebrated his 100th birthday. He was part of "The Greatest Generation" who lived through many changes during his lifetime. He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Anna Marie {Weirough) Moorhead, his wife, Annabelle {Hackenberger} Morehead, brother, Sam Moorhead and one grandchild. Bill is survived by his daughter, Sandra West, Aberdeen, NC and son, Bill (Ginger) Moorhead, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Bill proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked many years as an aircraft sheet metal worker at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Bill loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family. Public graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.