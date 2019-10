TROY — Willard T. "Tom" McCoy, age 48, of Troy passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.