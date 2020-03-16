BRADFORD — William "Bill" B. Blanton, age 70, of Bradford, OH passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, OH.

He was born May 21, 1949 in Lawrenceville, VA to the late and Nannie Mae (Conner) Blanton.

Bill married Carmalee (Burkett) Blanton on July 5, 1989 in Troy, OH and she survives.

Bill is also survived by eight children: Lance and Jeannie Herron, Harrisonburg, VA, Rocky Cooper, Piqua, OH, Marty Cooper, Piqua, OH, Charlie and Becky Blanton, Piqua, OH, James and Rachel Blanton, Troy, OH, Adam and Sara Cooper, St. Marys, OH, Ivy Blanton, Piqua, OH and Tessa and Chad Meyer, Bradford, OH; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Jean and Sonny Maitland, Lawrenceville, VA, and Stella and Scott Merkle, Lawrenceville, VA; thirteen grandchildren: Rochelle, Star, Austin, Brooklynne, Matty, Caius, Ayden, Ally, Katie, Mason, Dre, Colton, and Molly; three great-grandchildren: Jaidyn, Copeland, and Hope. He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Bill attended Brunswick City Schools in Lawrenceville, VA. He worked for Panasonic in Troy for over 10 years.

Bill loved working on cars and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Bill proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday March 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

