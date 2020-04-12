TIPP CITY — William C. "Bill" Snell, age 83 passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at the Randall Residence in Tipp City, Ohio.

Born August 13, 1936 in Tipp City to parents Charles and Viola (Clingan) Snell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sons William and Timothy Snell, brother Richard Snell, and sister Mary Mick.

Bill is survived by his sons, James (Susan) Snell of Tipp City, Ohio, and Brian Snell of Troy, Ohio, his daughter-in-law Judy Snell of Tipp City, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and his ex-spouse Judy Snell of Troy, Ohio.

Bill was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School, where he went on to became the president and owner of Tipp Machine and Tool.

He loved golfing, fishing, bowling, and hunting.

He was an avid sprint car racer with the USAC.

Bill was a lifetime member of the NRA and an associate of the Tipp City V.F.W and Eagles Lodge.

Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Dayton, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home.

