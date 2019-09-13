PIQUA — WILLIAM E. "BILL" HARRIS, age 68, of Piqua, OH, passed away suddenly on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 12:43 P.M. at Upper Valley Medical Center ICU, Troy, OH, with family by his side. He was born May 24, 1951 in Piqua, OH to the late Elmer and Willie Mae (Kelley) Harris.

He is survived by one son & daughter–in–law: Lance & Danielle Harris, Covington, OH; one daughter: Laura Harris, Piqua, OH; one sister: Randi Wheaton, Tipp City, OH; two grandchildren: Clay Harris and Fletcher Harris.

Bill graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1969 where he excelled in track and swimming. He attended Ohio Northern and studied Architecture, but soon followed in his fathers' footsteps and entered the union as a mason. Starting out as an apprentice bricklayer, he climbed the ladder and eventually partnered with his father at Harris Masonry Construction in Piqua. Having worked in Piqua, as well as in the greater Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus regions, Bill worked on major masonry projects for well over 30 years.

Bill served as a past president of the Mason Contractors Association of Dayton, and served on boards for the American Subcontractors Association of the Miami Valley, and the Masonry Institute of Dayton.

In his younger years, he raced motocross. Later, he coached youth hockey and enjoyed watching hockey on TV. Bill especially appreciated spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

