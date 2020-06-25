PIQUA — William L. "Bill" Ault, 94, of Piqua, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

He was born May 17, 1926 in Piqua to the late Clarence O. and Viola T. (Pohlschneider) Ault.

He married Helen L. Couchot June 23, 1951 at St. Peter & St. Paul Catholic Church in Newport; she preceded him in death August 21, 2018.

Survivors include one sister, Norma Cromes of Piqua; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Ault; a sister, Donna Batton; and his son, William "Billy" Ault.

Mr. Ault worked at the former Wood Shovel & Tool Co. and later retired from the Copperweld Co. following many years of dedicated service.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II.

He enjoyed collecting guns and loved hunting.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. June 29, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. His family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.