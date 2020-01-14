TROY — William L. "Bill" Maupin, 84, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

He was born February 4, 1935, in Middletown, to the late Lester and Sylvia (Fry) Maupin.

Bill will be missed and remembered by his daughter Leslie (Greg) Clark of Gettysburg; and two sisters, Beatrice Unroe of Troy and Theta of Florida.

He was preceded in death by siblings Delores Fryman and Kenneth Maupin.

Bill was a self-employed salesman and business owner his entire working life. He had owned a used car lot and furniture store. He also kept busy in retirement with various odd jobs.

He was a Christian and a member of the Eagles Aerie #971 of Troy.

Bill enjoyed classic cars and car shows, his dog B.J., and loved his home and his neighbors.

Private graveside services and burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery near Brookville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

