PIQUA — William M. "Bill" Brogan, Sr., 66, of Piqua, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1953 in Lima, to late Merlin "Bud" and Jo Anne (Craun) Brogan.

He married Patricia Blevins on June 10, 1972 in Harrod and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, William (Melissa Berry) Brogan, Jr. of Newark, Delaware and Chad (Erica Davis) Brogan of Troy; one daughter, Michelle (Shane) Green of Casstown; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa), Ashley, Cole, Bailey, Luke, Brennon, Braiden, and Savannah; three sisters, Sharon (Bill) Musselman of Harrod, Connie (Jerry) Spyker of Greer, South Carolina, and Pam (Howard) Dailey of Tallahassee, Florida; one brother, John (Kim) Brogan of Haslet, Texas; his dear pet and little shadow, "Sassy"; and many other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Mr. Brogan was a 1971 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

He went on to be a truck driver for Forest Product Group, until his retirement in March of this year.

Bill was a coach, past president, and umpire for PYBSA; and a coach and referee for PYSA. He was a member of the Piqua American Legion Post #184, a member of the Troy Fish & Game, and the Piqua Fraternal Order of Eagles #614 and Troy Fraternal Order of Eagles #971 for over 30 years.

Bill loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He also loved riding his Gold Wing motorcycle around town, visiting friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday November 4, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home where a Fraternal Order of the Eagles service will be conducted at 2:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206 or Hospice of Miami County Inc, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.