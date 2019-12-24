VERSAILLES — Wilma Mae (Staudt) Graves, age 89, of Versailles, Ohio and formerly of Covington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Versailles Health Care Center.

She was born on April 26, 1930 in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Otis & Ida (Nixon) Staudt.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Janet Etter of Covington, Ohio; daughter in law Marianne Etter of Covington, Ohio; grandchildren, Ross Etter, Grace Meyer, Paul Etter, Amanda Turner, and Sarah Bullis; great grandchildren, Chase and Jake Meyer, Lilly, Sandy and Joann; In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Jim" Graves on February 2, 2013 whom she married on November 23, 1979; daughter Sandy Etter; son John Etter; sister, Betty Abshire.

Wilma worked at Sellman's in Covington; she loved to cook, fish, gardening, and go to auctions with Jim. She and Jim loved to take care of her grandchildren. She was a great storyteller.

There will be a private service held at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles Ohio with Pastor Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Miami County Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.