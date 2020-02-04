PIQUA — Zachary Lane Campbell, age 23, of Piqua, OH passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. Zach was born in Piqua, OH on November 6, 1996 to Robert "Bob" J. and Melissa (Kindell) Campbell of Piqua, OH.

Zach is also survived by his sister, Emily Campbell, Piqua, OH; and paternal grandfather, Robert A. Campbell, Louisville, OH; He is preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Diane Neller and maternal grandparents, Robert and Pattie (Kandel) Kindell.

Zach graduated from Piqua High School in 2015 and was a member of The Pride of Piqua Marching Band and show choir combo. He also graduated from Upper Valley Career Center with his HVAC Certification.

Zach was a HVAC Technician and a volunteer Firefighter for Onslow County, NC.

He proudly served his country in The United States Marines from 2015-2019. In The United States Marines, Zach was a Combat Engineer and a Marksman Coach.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He also enjoyed long conversations with his best friend, his sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Donald Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH with full military honors presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on February 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 13765 Fort Loramie-Swanders Rd, Sidney, OH 45356.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com