WEST MILTON — Zachary Michael Austin, age 40, of West Milton, OH passed away May 26, 2020 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. Born on January 11, 1980 in Troy, Zach was the son of Dave and Rita (Smith) Austin who survive in Tipp City. Zach will be sadly missed by his two beautiful children: Avery age 9, and Noah age 7, his brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Leigha Austin of Tipp City, a nephew, Shane Reynolds, his maternal grandparents, Dick and Inez Smith of Fletcher, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Zach was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emmit and Norma Austin and an uncle Larry Austin. Zach was a 1998 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City and a 2003 graduate of Nyack College where he earned a B.A. in operations management with a minor in engineering. He was employed as a manufacturing engineer with Decator Diamond of Tipp City. Zach's favorite thing to do was to spend time with his children doing outside activities. He was an avid outsdoorsman and enjoyed, hunting, fishing, camping, being on the water boating, canoeing and kayaking. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH. It is suggested but not required that adults 65 and older wear masks and attend from 2:00 to 3:00. All others will be welcomed from 3:00 to 5:00. Masks are suggested and social distancing is required. A private funeral will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at 10:30. Donations in memory of Zach may be made to the Memorial Fund for the Children of Zachary M. Austin at the First Central National Bank, P.O. Box 730 St. Paris, OH 43072 or the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7017 Merrifield, VA 22116-9704. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.