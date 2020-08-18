Charles Robert Anderson

April 15, 1938 - August 10, 2020

Charles Robert Anderson went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born April 15, 1938 in New Castle, Ind., to Elizabeth and Robert Earl Anderson. He is survived by his wife Joan Anderson of 61 years. Son David (Cheryl) Anderson, daughter Elane (Dan) Fries, and daughter Julie (Troy) Hicklin. 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by daughter Lynette Sue Murray, son in law Scott Lloyd Netherton, mother Elizabeth Tover, and his father Robert Earl Anderson.

Charles served in the Army in 1956-1959 at Fort Lewis, and Fort Whittier.

He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 38 years, retiring in 1999. He drove school bus for Kelso School District and also worked nights at the old Pietros. He resided in Castle Rock with his family for over 40 years. Charles was a huge Seahawks, Mariners, and Sonics fan.